xSQL Builder is a SQL tool that allows for automating the deployment of SQL Server based solutions. It generates executable packages that contain all the information and logic required to deploy the database to the clients environments regardless of whether it is a first time deployment or an upgrade from a previous version. The self-contained database deployment package can be incorporated into a setup and deployment solution or it can be shipped to clients as a separate application. Customizable C# code templates xSQL Builder uses a set of template files to generate the executable package. The template files are C# classes that contain the compare and synchronize code that runs on the client machine. xSQL Builder ships with a VS.NET 2005 C# project that you can run or modify as needed.