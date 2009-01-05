VistaDB

By VistaDB Software |

Download
Download
VistaDB is a fully managed and typesafe embedded SQL Server alternative database engine developed in C# for .NET. ASP.NET, Mono and WinForms support for building desktop, mobile and server apps, SQL Server 2005 compatible data types, T-SQL syntax, TSQL Procs, Unicode support, Blowfish encryption, Visual Studio 2005 / 2008 integration, ZeroClick deployment, free distribution, visual Data Builder tool, and Data Migration Wizard.Version 3.4.1.73 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.
PriceUSD429
LicenseFree to try
File Size11.98 MB
Version3.4.1.73
Operating System Windows 2003 Windows Vista Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows
System RequirementsWindows 2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista, Microsoft .NET Framework 2.0, Visual Studio 2005/2008

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All