VistaDB is a fully managed and typesafe embedded SQL Server alternative database engine developed in C# for .NET. ASP.NET, Mono and WinForms support for building desktop, mobile and server apps, SQL Server 2005 compatible data types, T-SQL syntax, TSQL Procs, Unicode support, Blowfish encryption, Visual Studio 2005 / 2008 integration, ZeroClick deployment, free distribution, visual Data Builder tool, and Data Migration Wizard.Version 3.4.1.73 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.
|Price
|USD429
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|11.98 MB
|Version
|3.4.1.73
|Operating System
|Windows 2003 Windows Vista Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows
|System Requirements
|Windows 2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista, Microsoft .NET Framework 2.0, Visual Studio 2005/2008