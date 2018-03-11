RazorSQL

By Richardson Software |

Query, edit, browse, and manage all major databases from one database tool. RazorSQL (OSX) is a universal database query tool, programming and sql editor, database navigator, and administration tool with built-in connection capabilities for DB2, Derby, DynamoDB,Firebird, FrontBase, Hive, HSQLDB, Informix, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, OpenBase, Oracle, PostgreSQL, Redshift, Salesforce, SimpleDB, SQL Anywhere, SQL Azure, SQLite, Sybase, and Teradata. RazorSQL (OSX) ships with a built-in relational database engine that is up and running out of the box and requires no end-user administration. RazorSQL (OSX) are visual tools for creating, editing, describing, altering, dropping, and viewing database objects; tools for importing and exporting data; a database browser for the viewing of database objects and structures; and a robust programming editor with support for SQL, PL/SQL, TransactSQL, SQL PL, PHP, Java, XML, HTML, and eleven other programming languages.
PriceUSD99.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size64.26 MB
Version7.4.9
Operating System Macintosh
System Requirements<ul><li>macOS High Sierra </li><li>macOS Sierra </li><li>OS X El Capitan </li><li>OS X Yosemite </li><li>OS X Mavericks </li><li>OS X Mountain Lion </li><li>OS X Lion</li></ul>

