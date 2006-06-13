Automates Select/Insert/Update/Delete operations in .Net by generating SQL statements on-the-fly based on your strongly-typed DataSet object. Eliminates the need for DataAdapter code, or maintaining SQL statements of any kind. You limit query results via WhereConstraint objects which create the SQL statement predicates. The primary advantage of the Hydrus Software CommandBuilder over framework provided command builders is that it will generate ANSI compliant Select commands. When the MultiTableDataAdapter is registered with a CommandBuilder, you need not set a select command before using the adapter's fill and update operations. This allows a greater flexibility in using the MultiTableDataAdapter in a dynamic situation. You will never need to create different commands for each table you wish to fill in your DataSet.