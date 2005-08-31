Concert Schedule is a complete way to add concerts or any other form of event to your Web site. Add shows with a simple form, which is included. Then the shows are added to your shows page. You can edit, delete, or modify the events at anytime. You can attach a flyer to the concert that will allow the viewer to view them for each show. There is also a countdown that will automatically detect the next event in the list. The best part is that the scheduler will automatically remove the event from the list and add it to a past event page and reset the counter, as well as auto split them between the different years and in order in which they are to come next.