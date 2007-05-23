DBACentral for MySQL

By Microolap Technologies |

DBACentral for MySQL is a unique solution for database administration, development and data management. DBACentral for MySQL provides you with easy-to-use graphical user interface for executing all database operations: database structure management, table data manipulation, server administration, PHP forms generation.
PriceUSD124.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size14.89 MB
Version1.8.3
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows Me Windows 98 Windows XP Windows 95 Windows NT Windows
System RequirementsMySQL stable version

