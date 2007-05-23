DBACentral for MySQL is a unique solution for database administration, development and data management. DBACentral for MySQL provides you with easy-to-use graphical user interface for executing all database operations: database structure management, table data manipulation, server administration, PHP forms generation.
|Price
|USD124.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|14.89 MB
|Version
|1.8.3
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows Me Windows 98 Windows XP Windows 95 Windows NT Windows
|System Requirements
|MySQL stable version