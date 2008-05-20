SFTP NET Managed allows developing SFTP and SSH-based applications in .NET Framework quickly and securely. No specific skills or experience are required from the .NET developers - except that they have to know how to program for the .NET platform! SFTP NET Managed embeds SFTP and SSH protocols into a set of .NET components, implementing both client-side and server-side routines. All versions of Microsoft.NET platform are supported. Version 5.2.4 is a bug fixing release.