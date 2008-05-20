SFTP NET Managed allows developing SFTP and SSH-based applications in .NET Framework quickly and securely. No specific skills or experience are required from the .NET developers - except that they have to know how to program for the .NET platform! SFTP NET Managed embeds SFTP and SSH protocols into a set of .NET components, implementing both client-side and server-side routines. All versions of Microsoft.NET platform are supported. Version 5.2.4 is a bug fixing release.
|Price
|USD335
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|25.84 MB
|Version
|5.2.4
|Operating System
|Windows Windows Vista Windows XP Windows Me Windows 98 Windows 2000
|System Requirements
|Windows 98/Me/2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista