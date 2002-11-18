Email components help create your .NET email solution with absolute flexibility and ease-of-use. Our powerful bi-directional MessageStream technology lets you easily create, send, retrieve, and edit messages while our helper classes assist you in managing your email addresses. Complex HTML messages can be created with just one line of code. Plus, multiple WinForm templates with source code are included to help you design interactive solutions out-of-the-box. This product is a .NET component designed to be used by software developers using the .NET Framework. It is NOT an end user application.