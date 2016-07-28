Embed our PHP Survey Script into your website and get a quick feedback or subject-specific information from your clients and/or visitors. Showing people that their opinion is important for you will not only increase customer loyalty and your website's conversion rate, but will also help you to send out more targeted messages through your website and adjust your sales or communications strategy. With PHPJabbers online survey tool you can create and customize countless surveys on a wide variety of topics depending on the respective type of business or organization. Each survey has separate settings and can be made available to everyone or selected users only. You are free to add a short description or important instructions for respondents. Survey software admins can also set a completion time and add completion confirmation messages. Your online surveys can be both anonymous and identified. In the second case, users will be requested to sign up at the beginning or at the end of taking the survey. Admins can easily edit the registration form and enable/disable required fields. If you need more extensive social and/or demographic details about your website audience, you can set them up from the survey tool back-end. Nest multiple questions to each survey, select the number of questions per page and order them as you wish. You can mark each question as required, set answer type (single answer, multi answer, open answer) and enable/disable questions. All questions and answers can be edited or deleted, if necessary. The online survey software supports Email notifications to both script administrators and users/respondents. Customize the text messages using the predefined tokens which will be replaced by the actual user's details. We have provided 11 color schemes and font styles to best match your website design. You can change the color theme of each survey. The front-end UI of PHP Survey Script is optimized for all mobile devices and screen sizes.