Win32Whois is a free, small and efficient tool that lets you retrieve registration information for a particular domain or website. It takes URL, hostname or IP address and will generate a detailed report listing all the available technical and contact information it can find. The generated report can be saved as a file or used to track down website owners, administrators or spammers.Features include: Build a detailed report for a domain/website or IP address, Retrieve contact and DNS information, Save report to a file, Supports HTTP SOCKS 4a/5 Proxies. Version 0.9.14 added better handling of .ae TLD,Added .asia and .me support.