Win32Whois

By Gennady Feldman |

Download
Download
Win32Whois is a free, small and efficient tool that lets you retrieve registration information for a particular domain or website. It takes URL, hostname or IP address and will generate a detailed report listing all the available technical and contact information it can find. The generated report can be saved as a file or used to track down website owners, administrators or spammers.Features include: Build a detailed report for a domain/website or IP address, Retrieve contact and DNS information, Save report to a file, Supports HTTP SOCKS 4a/5 Proxies. Version 0.9.14 added better handling of .ae TLD,Added .asia and .me support.
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size23.09 kB
Version0.9.14
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows 98 Windows NT Windows Windows 95

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All