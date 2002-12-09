Ligne Directe will enable you to interact in real-time with the visitors of your website. Features include chatting with simultaneous visitors, invite someone on your website to chat with you, the ability to co-browse the web with the visitor and to chat between operators The application will add a human touch to your website and improve your customer and support services. The basic version (in English and French) will allow you to instantly see and chat simultaneously with different visitors. Access the history of the conversations, be able to push web pages or change your status of availability. This version is free and easy to install on your website using HTML codes.