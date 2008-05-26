Discover how this keyword research software can help build you a huge profitable keyword list instantly. Analyze the demand and supply of any niche market and saves you time required for the necessary research. Uncover hidden niche markets with a push of a button. Extract the no. of daily searches for any keyword in the search engines. Display number of competing pages for any keyword in Google, Yahoo & MSN search engines. Churns out a huge list of profitable keywords you can use for All your internet marketing efforts. Save your results in excel sheet for deeper analysis. Get a higher ranking in the search engines with this keyword research tool. In just a few clicks have all the information you need to dominate Google and other search engines. Version 2.0 includes increased response times for keyword extraction.