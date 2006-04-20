XUpload Pro is an advanced progress bar indicator for Web based file uploads written on Perl. XUpload lets you to accept file uploads on your Web site and shows upload progress bar which is showing upload progress in real-time. Upload progress bar could be shown in popup window or right on the upload page. It also shows upload progress in percents, upload speed, elapsed and remaining time, size of uploading files. Will work on any hosting.
|Price
|USD37
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|45.48 kB
|Version
|1
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows
|System Requirements
|Windows 2000, Perl Modules, LWP, CGI