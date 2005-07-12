IntraWeb Studio is a professional Content Management System (CMS). It enables you to manage your web site in a very efficient and cost effective way. IntraWeb Studio is one of the first true .NET applications that allow you to create and manage powerful web sites with little effort. With its article and templates based approach, IWS makes it simple to maintain a consistent and efficient look throughout all your web site. Whether it is for your personal site, or a corporate presence, requiring multiple languages as well as access by multiple user/editors, IWS is the perfect solution for every content management requirement. IntraWeb Studio offers powerful features such as RSS feeds, Blogs, variables, iterators, templates, central repository (from Pro), multiple user enabled remote access, deployment manager and many more. IntraWeb Studio deploys web sites to any web server. Some features require an optional .NET enabled IIS web server.