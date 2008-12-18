CNStats STD

By CN-Software |

Download
Download
CNStats is a flexible and versatile system for accumulation and analysis of a site attendance statistics. More than 50 base reports are available via Web-interface. CNStats suits to upcoming projects perfectly and allows you to control your visitors' actions online, evaluate advertising effectiveness and consider ROI. The system is easy to install and to set up, and allows recording all the visitors of your Web site without exception.
PriceUSD29
LicenseFree to try
File Size2.36 MB
Version3.4
Operating System Windows NT Windows XP Windows 98 Windows 95 Windows Windows Me Windows Vista Windows 2000
System RequirementsPHP, MySQL

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All