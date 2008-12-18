CNStats is a flexible and versatile system for accumulation and analysis of a site attendance statistics. More than 50 base reports are available via Web-interface. CNStats suits to upcoming projects perfectly and allows you to control your visitors' actions online, evaluate advertising effectiveness and consider ROI. The system is easy to install and to set up, and allows recording all the visitors of your Web site without exception.
|Price
|USD29
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|2.36 MB
|Version
|3.4
|Operating System
|Windows NT Windows XP Windows 98 Windows 95 Windows Windows Me Windows Vista Windows 2000
|System Requirements
|PHP, MySQL