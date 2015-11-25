Magento Out of Stock Notification Inventory Management Alert System will help you setup a system where aspiring customers can can put their email addresses for out of stock products and you can send them customized email alerts when the products are back in stock. Customers can subscribe by putting email address under product page which is out of stock. You can choose which group you want to allow sign-in (Guests, visitors or signed-in). Subscription grid may be used to view and manage subscription. Important inventory management decisions can be taken based on advanced analytic.