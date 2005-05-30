Ever wanted to prevent users from "borrowing" images from your site through right-clicking them and "save image as" or right-clicking the page and viewing your page source? The No Right Click will disable the right click on your page in just a few clicks. The user-friendly wizard helps you to protect your HTML files in just a few clicks, so you don't need to learn complicated Perl, PHP, ASP and Web DB, profound encryption algorithms, do not need to write a piece of CGI or JavaScript code. Protect the content of your Web page by preventing others from viewing your source code.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|682.43 kB
|Version
|1.01
|Operating System
|Windows XP Windows 98 Windows 2000 Windows 95 Windows Windows NT Windows Me
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server