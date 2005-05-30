Aevita No Right Click

Ever wanted to prevent users from "borrowing" images from your site through right-clicking them and "save image as" or right-clicking the page and viewing your page source? The No Right Click will disable the right click on your page in just a few clicks. The user-friendly wizard helps you to protect your HTML files in just a few clicks, so you don't need to learn complicated Perl, PHP, ASP and Web DB, profound encryption algorithms, do not need to write a piece of CGI or JavaScript code. Protect the content of your Web page by preventing others from viewing your source code.
LicenseFree
File Size682.43 kB
Version1.01
Operating System Windows XP Windows 98 Windows 2000 Windows 95 Windows Windows NT Windows Me
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server

