Scroll Blast is a pop-up generator which allows you to determine exactly at what point on a page you would like your pop-up to appear. As a user scrolls down a Web page a Scroll Blast pop-up will appear at whatever pivotal sales moment determined by the Web master. This is an application, which separates itself greatly from common pop-up programs and allows you the Web master to surprise your viewer at an important moment.
LicenseFree
File Size373.86 kB
Version1.0
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows 98 Windows 95 Windows Windows NT Windows Me
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP

