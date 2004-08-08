Scroll Blast is a pop-up generator which allows you to determine exactly at what point on a page you would like your pop-up to appear. As a user scrolls down a Web page a Scroll Blast pop-up will appear at whatever pivotal sales moment determined by the Web master. This is an application, which separates itself greatly from common pop-up programs and allows you the Web master to surprise your viewer at an important moment.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|373.86 kB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows 98 Windows 95 Windows Windows NT Windows Me
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP